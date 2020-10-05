Share:

LAHORE - : Qul Khawani of Rana Akhtar Masood Khan, father of The Nation staffer Azhar Masood Khan, will be held at Jamia Masjid Madni Behind Shalimar Garden Baghbanpura Lahore today (Monday) soon after Asar Prayer. Meanwhile, Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL), Chairman Zahid Maqsood, President Aqeel Ahmad, Secretary Ch M Ashraf and entire family expressed their heartfelt condolences to SJAL Information Secretary Azhar Masood Khan and prayed to Allah Almighty that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.