SARGODHA - RPO Afzaal Kausar has directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements in connection with the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Chairing a meeting here on Sunday via a video link, the RPO directed all four DPOs of the Sargodha division to ensure the use of CCTV cameras, installation of walk-through gates, and use of metal detectors to frisk participants of majalis and mourning processions besides video-recording and proper lighting arrangements in coordination with the district administration to prevent any untoward incident.

The RPO directed the DPOs to monitor the security arrangements by ensuring their presence at the sites of majalis and processions, and stay in touch with the relevant agencies.

The meeting was told that a total of 43 processions of Chehlum would be taken out while 61 majalis would be held in the division.

The RPO urged the police officers to hold meetings with members of the peace committee in order to ensure peace in the region.