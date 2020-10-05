Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday inaugurated gas supply schemes for three villages including Asifabad, Sadat Colony and Dhok Master Imdad, and reviewed the pace of development work in Ward-7 of the Wah Cantonment area of Taxila. Addressing a public gathering, he said provision of all basic facilities would be ensured in each and every locality of the Wah Cantonment and assured to resolve masses’ problems through additional funds. “Public gave us the respect [mandate in 2018-election] and we are duty bound to give your due rights,” he said, adding that providing facilities to the masses was not any kind of favour to them rather it were their fundamental right.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a befitting response to the anti-state elements on every front.

He expressed confidence that the government would complete its five-year democratic term and the opposition’s dream of early elections would never come true.