Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi and Federal Interior Minister Brig. (R) Ijaz Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. They condemned nefarious attempts to malign the state institutions and expressed the commitment to counter every conspiracy.

The meeting decided indiscriminate crackdown against violators of law and the CM reiterated that the government will go to every extent to ensure the rule of law. Every possible step will be taken to protect the life and property of the people, he added.

Some elements are targeting institutions under a specific agenda and propaganda against the institutions is deplorable as well as condemnable as the country is facing numerous challenges, he emphasized. No one will be allowed to take law into his own hands and the government will continue to stand firmly with the state institutions, he added.

Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah maintained that there is no justification of criticism on institutions by some elements adding that the

specific agenda of the opposition, aimed at making the institutions controversial, has been exposed. The opposition is bent upon defaming the country through its anti-Pakistan narrative, he deplored. Legal action will be initiated against those levelling accusations against the institutions, he added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi remarked that those accusing institutions are not well-wishers of the country and the opposition is trying to finagle its wicked designs by making the institutions debatable. Making of institutions controversial by those engaged in negative politics is equivalent to enmity with the country, he asserted.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), and others attended the meeting.