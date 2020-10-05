Share:

LAHORE - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce President Ch Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar, Senior Vice-President Muslim League Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar, former President of the Chamber Malik Muhammad Ashraf and SIAL Airlines Vice-Chairman Mian Ahsan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Sunday.

Felicitating Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar on being elected unopposed as the President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ch Parvaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi said that the traders community has a very important role in the national economy.

He said the entire world’s economic system had collapsed because of corona while the developing countries had been greatly impacted by this pandemic. He said traders of Sialkot and of the entire country were playing their vital role in reviving the national economy.

Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar thanked Ch Parvaiz Elahi for undertaking development work in Sialkot.