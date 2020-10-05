Share:

LAHORE - Rana Akhtar Hussain, Deputy Secretary Information, Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Punjab, has said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam, in their greed for power, have resorted to hostility to the Pakistan.

They should seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and the nation for their sins as it has become their destiny to go to jails.

Talking to party workers, Rana Akhtar Hussain said that Nawaz himself has looted the national treasury and caused economic ruin to the country and now he himself is talking about rallies and sit-ins to fool the nation but the government has no fear of protesting and the people are also not participating in opposition rallies.

He said that the promise made by Imran Khan to end tax evasion in Pakistan will be fully fulfilled.

He said that tax evaders belonging to any party or any province would not be forgiven and last but not least. Transparent and impartial accountability will continue in the country till the fall of the last corrupt man.