A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Shahdara police station over provocative speeches.

According to details, names of party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz and other senior leaders including Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra have also been included in the case.

The FIR stated that Nawaz Sharif is a convict and the law of Pakistan doesn’t allow him to carry out such kind of speeches.