ISLAMABAD - Like other parts of the globe, World Teacher’s Day will be marked on October 5 across the globe including Pakistan. The day celebrates the role teachers play in providing quality education at all levels.

This enables children and adults of all ages to learn to take part in and contribute to their local community and global society. Teachers are recognised for their contributions to society on World Teachers Day. Various events would be arranged in many countries around the world on or around October 5. These include celebrations to honour teachers in general or those who have made a special contribution to a particular community.

The day may also be marked by conferences emphasising the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students or other suitably qualified professionals and events to increase the profile of teachers and the role they play in the media. On October 5, 1966, the Special Intergovernmental Conference on the Status of Teachers in Paris, France, was closed and the “Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers” was signed by representatives of UNESCO and International Labour Organisation. On October 12, 1997, the 29th session of UNESCO’s General Conference was opened. During this conference, on November 11, 1997, the “Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher Education Teaching Personnel” was adopted.

On October 5, 1994, the first World Teachers Day was held. This day has been marked on the same date each year since then.

However, local events may be on some other date close to October 5, so that they do not fall during fall (northern hemisphere) or spring (southern hemisphere) school vacations. In 2002, Canada Post issued a postage stamp to commemorate World Teachers Day.