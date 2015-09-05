QUETTA: A major terror bid on the occasion of Defence Day has been foiled by Security forces.

A militant has been arrested and explosive material has been recovered from his possession.



As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation and arrested a militant who was wanted for his alleged involvement in several terror related acts.



Six kilograms of explosives, a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) and nuts and bolts were also recovered from his possession. Another IED planted in the city was also neutralized by the bomb disposal squad.



The arrested man has confessed his links with Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and also admitted he had carried out two attacks in different areas of Quetta wherein several people were killed.



