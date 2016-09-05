KABUL:- Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Shafiq Stanikzai has presented an argument in favour of the proposal for two-tier Test cricket, saying the side deserves the opportunity to play Tests through their solid performances in the ICC's Intercontinental Cup first-class multi-day competition for Associates. "We think that we are ready to play Test cricket and we have proven that," Stanikzai said. "Since we entered into the Intercontinental Cup arena, we were beaten only once. That was in the Intercontinental Cup final where we got beaten by Ireland but that's the only loss we have in a four-day game or multi-day game."–Agencies