LUANDA:- At least 17 people were killed and 12 injured in Angola on Tuesday when two trains crashed head-on in the country’s southwest, according to the office of the region’s governor. The accident happened in the early hours near Munhino in Namibe province when a train run by the state rail operator smashed into a stationary maintenance train that was being operated by Chinese engineers. “The accident claimed at least 17 lives including the two drivers, one Angolan and one Chinese, as well as injuring 12,” said the governor’s office in a statement.–AFP

An investigation into the incident which appeared to have been caused by human error has now been launched, it added.