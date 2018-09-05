Share:

KAMALIA - Hundreds of villagers of Chak 736-GB protested in front of Press Club Kamalia against the police for siding with their colleagues allegedly involved in various crimes, and blocked the Kamalia-Chichawatni Road for several hours.

Police Department employees Bashir Ahmad and Ameer Ahmad, along with their companions Jahangir, Faisal, Munna, Peer Bakhsh, Khizar, Allah Vadaya, Khalid etc. attacked the house of Haji Muhammad at the village the other day. According to the eyewitnesses, the assailants broke the main door of the house and opened fire at the residents of the house. Riaz Bibi was seriously injured by the firing while others hid and saved their lives. The armed perpetrator kept shooting at the house for quite some time and abducted 11-year-old Akhtar Bibi. Riaz Bibi, who was injured in the firing, was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kamalia, but she died while being transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Toba Tek Singh due to her critical condition.

The Saddr Police Kamalia filed a case on the application of the victims. According to the victims, Bashir and Ameer were being given cover by the police for being member of the police department and having influence. The victims stated that there have been no arrests made in the case despite all the suspects being named and known by the police. They said the accused were threatening them with serious consequences. They demanded that the Chief Minister Punjab and Prime Minister Pakistan take immediate notice and ensure recovery of the girl immediately.

Meanwhile, sanitary workers of the Municipal Committee Kamalia held a protest at Thana Chowk, burned tyres and blocked traffic for several hours.

A citizen namely Malik Abid Aslam Shani had hurled verbal abuses at the on-duty Municipal Committee sanitary, passed derogatory comments regarding their faith and also gave murder threats to them. The demonstrators demanded that the accused be arrested immediately and tried in the court of law for his racist behaviour. "The administration should take immediate action against the accused otherwise we will increase the scope of protest," the protestors demanded. The Municipal Committee Chief Officer has filed an application for registering a case at the City Police Station.