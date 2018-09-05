Share:

SIALKOT - Filling stations are fleecing the motorists by short-measuring and overcharging them and the practice continues unabated in Sialkot, Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal and surrounding areas.

The owners of the filling stations have also created artificial shortage of petrol and diesel after the recent decrease in the prices. They sell petrol and diesel on exorbitant rates. The long queues of vehicles could be seen at the filling stations seeking petrol and diesel. The perturbed people expressed grave concern over the silence and slackness of the Sialkot district administration's concerned officials who allegedly remained unable to take any legal action against those busy in short measuring and overcharging the public.

They said that the filling stations were not implementing official prices of petrol announced by the federal government. They were selling petrol on the inflated rates as they have also created artificial shortage at almost all the filling stations in Sialkot region following the recent decrease in prices of petrol and diesel by the federal government.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir to look into the matter and take stern legal action against the owners.