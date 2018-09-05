Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Arifur Rehman Alvi Tuesday was elected 13th President of Pakistan, securing 353 electoral votes, as the members of the Senate, National Assembly and the provincial assemblies cast their votes.

Three candidates, Arif Alvi, Fazlur Rehman and Aitzaz Ahsan, were in the run for the presidency. Alvi secured overall 353 electoral votes while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, with the support of opposition parties sans PPP-P, secured 185 votes and PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan bagged 124 votes, say the provisional results of the presidential election.

Talking to media persons after winning the election, President-elect Alvi said he was not just PTI’s president but that of the entire nation.

“I am grateful to Allah Almighty that the PTI-nominated candidate is successful in the presidential race today,” said Alvi and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for assigning him such a big responsibility.

The newly-elected President will take oath of his office on September 9 after the expiry of the five-year term of incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain.

According to the ECP’s results, total voters in the presidential election were 1,174 while 52 seats were vacant as their results were withheld or members-elect had not taken oath in the Senate and the assemblies. The remaining 1,122 voters were supposed to exercise their right to vote.

According to the results received from all the presiding officers, the number of voters who actually exercised their right to vote was 1,110 while 27 votes were declared invalid by the respective presiding officers. Thus the total number of valid cast votes was 1,083.

Of the 430 votes cast in both the houses of the parliament (the National Assembly and the Senate), PTI’s nominee received 212 votes, JUI-F’s Rehman secured 131 and PPP-P’s Aitzaz Ahsan got 81. Six votes were rejected for being invalid.

In the Sindh Assembly, the PPP candidate got 100 votes, PTI’s Arif Alvi bagged 56 and one vote was declared invalid.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the PTI candidate received 78 of the total 109 votes while JUI-F chief Fazulur Rehman and Aitzaz Ahsan secured 26 and five votes, respectively.

Of the 61 voters of the Balochistan Assembly, 60 cast their votes while former CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri was absent. According to the provisional results, PTI’s Arif Alvi secured 45 of the 60 votes and Maulana Fazlur Rahman got 15 votes whereas Aitzaz Ahsan could not secure any vote from this province.

The election via secret balloting commenced simultaneously in all the assemblies and the Senate at 10am and concluded around 4pm.

VOTING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND SENATE MEMBERS:

The voting in the National Assembly and the Senate commenced at 10am sharp and ended at 4pm. PTI’s Arifur Rehman Alvi remained focus of attention of the lawmakers from the ruling clique and the media.

The MNAs and the senators of PTI throughout the day took selfies with Arif Alvi. Prime Minister Imran Khan cast his vote around 30 minutes before the end of the polling time and left the polling area soon after casting his vote.

PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also remained engaged with his party colleagues in gossip for over an hour while Asif Ali Zardari left the polling area shortly after exercising his right to vote.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif entered the National Assembly with the party members over one-and-a-half hour late to cast his vote. Sharif, after casting his vote, got engaged in gossip with PML-N and other parties’ members. He also shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari before leaving the polling area.

The lawmakers from both the houses were having a leisure time mostly with their party members.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Anwar Kasi, as the presiding officer, announced the results of both the houses of the parliament. The members of PTI, after the announcement of the result, gathered around Arifur Rehman Alvi to congratulate him.

The name of Pakistan People’s Party candidate Aitazaz Ahsan was on the top of the ballot paper, PTI’s Arif Alvi was on the second position and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s name was printed on the third position.

Outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain took oath of his office on September 9, 2013, and his five-year term is set to expire on September 8. According to Clause-4 of Article-41 of the Constitution which deals with the matters relating to the presidential election, “Election to the office of President shall be held not earlier than 60 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of term of the President in office.”

This means the election for new President was due by August 8. However, the Constitution explains that in case the assemblies are not functioning, the presidential poll will be held within 30 days after the general elections which were held this year on July 25.

Electoral college Arif Alvi Fazlur Rehman Aitzaz Ahsan Senate/NA 212 131 81 Punjab PA 33 25 1 Sindh PA 22 00 39 KP PA 41 14 03 Balochistan PA 45 15 00 Total 353 185 124

