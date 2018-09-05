Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate Dr Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi on Tuesday secured 45 votes and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the joint Opposition 15 from the Balochistan Assembly in the Presidential election.

No vote was polled in favour of Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan of PPP Parliamentarians. About 60 members of the Provincial Assembly out of total 61 cast their votes. Nawab Sanaullah Zehri did not poll his vote. The voting process was presided over by Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Tahira Safdar.

The first vote was cast by Abdul Wahid Siddiqui of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was the last to poll his vote.