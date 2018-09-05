Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members cast their votes to elect 13th President of Pakistan through secret ballot, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Arif Alvi secured highest numbers of votes 78 followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman 26 and PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan grabbed five votes.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmad Seth was the Presiding Officer while polling was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Hall.

The polling process started at 10am and completed at 4pm.

Out of 124 members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, a total of 111 members took part in the polling process.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP was the first member who cast her vote in the Presidential elections while Zia-ur-Rahman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the last person who polled his vote.

Candidate of the ruling PTI Arif Alvi grabbed 78 votes, JUI-F candidate Maulana Fazlur Rahman secured 26 votes and Aitzaz Ahsan of PPP got five votes while two votes were rejected.

One vote of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was equal to 1.85 ratio as Balochistan Assembly is the smallest federating units in term of members where 60 members took part in the Presidential election and in this ratio Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly 109 members divided by 60 get the required ratio.

As per the electoral college Alvi secured 41 votes for his 78, Maulana got 14 for his 26 ballots and Aitzaz got three votes for his five cast votes.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, a total of 12 seats are vacant while one member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Amjad Afridi did not participate in the election process and remained absent.

Heavy contingent of police were deployed in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and tight security arrangements were put in place around the area to thwart any untoward incident.

Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrance points and while thorough checking was ensured to check visitors aimed to avert any terrorist activity.