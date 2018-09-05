Share:

CHITRAL (Staff Reporter): Police said body of 40-year-old Sadruddin of Yarkhun Lasht, who had gone missing two days ago from his village, has been found from the riverside in front of Meragram No 2 village. He was father of two and had been jobless. It is presumed that he had committed suicide by jumping into the river. The police have shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Booni for autopsy. This is the second suicide in the outgoing week in Chitral while the total number of such cases in 2018 has reached to 46. The rising cases of suicide in Chitral have become a major concern of the KP government. It has announced to probe the factors through a four-member commission.