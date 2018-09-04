Share:

SEOUL:- A film about the plight of a defector who abandons her family in North Korea will open Asia’s biggest film festival next month, organisers said Tuesday as they look to end years of turmoil surrounding the event. The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will run from October 4-13 and feature 323 movies from 79 countries, including 115 which will have their world premiere. This year’s festival will open with South Korean filmmaker Jero Yun’s “Beautiful Days”, which tells the story of a woman who abandons her husband and young son to flee North Korea for a better life but later reconnects with them.