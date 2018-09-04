Share:

Canadian researchers have documented the northerly spread of black widows into regions not typically known to host these spiders, whose bites can cause severe pain after photos were sanpped by citizens. The new research shows that the northern edge of the black widow’s habitat appears to be spreading into eastern Ontario and into Quebec. The purse-web spider’s range is likewise moving north, shrinking in the southwest corner of the United States while spreading northward beyond its usual habitat. Actually, climate factors are responsible for shifting their habitats.

Black widows are notorious spiders identified by the colored, hourglass-shaped mark on their abdomens. This spider’s bite is much feared because its venom is reported to be 15 times stronger than a rattlesnake’s. In humans, bites cause muscle aches, nausea, and a paralysis of the diaphragm that can make breathing difficult and others let alone death. But bites can be fatal for small children. The spiders are nonaggressive and bite only in self-defense, such as when someone accidentally sits on them. Fortunately, fatalities are fairly rare.

