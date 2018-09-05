Share:

Call for peace in Muharram

The Rwadari Tehreek organised a good-will visit to Karbla Gamay Shah, one of the oldest Imambargahs in the city, on Tuesday. The visit was meant to promote tolerance and respect for each other’s faith and highlight the importance of better law and order in Muharram, the Islamic month in which Muslims around the world, especially Shia Muslims, mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (God be pleased with him). Rwadari Tehreek’s good-will visit was participated in by prominent political, religious and social personalities from different parts of the country like Syed Waqar Hussan Naqvi, Allama Arif Chishti, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Golarvi, Rt Rev Bishop Mano, Pastor Saleem Khokhar, Dr Adoo Ram, Munir Ahmed Bhatti, Sabira Asmat and Rukhsana Anat. On this occasion, they conveyed message of interfaith harmony. The participants raised slogans in favour of peace and interfaith harmony and against hatred, extremism and terrorism and pledged to continue their struggle for a peaceful society. Addressing the participants, Samson Salamat, chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek, appealed to people to observe peace in Muharram and reject all those elements who spread sectarian hatred and create tension in the society. Salamat said, "The government should take appropriate security measures to ensure safety and security of people during religious gatherings and rallies in Muharram. This is unfortunate that despite presence of the National Action Plan, banned terrorist outfits are operating, collecting donations and even taking part in the electoral process. Therefore, we demand that the government and the state institutions take action against all the elements involved in spreading sectarian hatred and killing innocent people.”–Press Release

New LBs to benefit masses: Aleem Khan

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday affirmed to introduce a new local bodies system (LBS) in Punjab for extending maximum facilities to the masses at local level. "Present local government system was nothing but to strengthen Shehbaz Sharif only," he added. Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said, in next five years Punjab province would be leading in major sectors. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken solid initiative to put Pakistan on path to progress and prosperity. He said, PML-N did interest-based politics during last 30 years. He said, imminent changes would be brought in local bodies system where mayors, deputy mayors and councillors would be made powerful and financially independent to solve peoples' problems at local level.–Staff Reporter

Rs9b scam: Accused given in NAB custody

An accountability court on Tuesday handed over Asif Malik, owner of Alpha Estate, a development partner of the LDA city, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand in over Rs 9 billion scam. Earlier, the NAB officials produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam and submitted that the accused illegally sold out 1,012 files of the LDA city plots worth over Rs 9 billion. The officials requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation. However, the accused contended that he fulfilled all legal requirements. But, the court handed over the accused to NAB for 14 days and directed for his production on expiry of the remand term.–Staff Reporter

Boy injured in gun attack

A 12-year-old boy was shot at and injured by his 13-year-old friend outside a private school in Nawan Kot on early Tuesday, police said. The victim, identified as Tayyab, was rushed to a hospital with bullet injuries. However, his condition was said to be stable. Tayyab along with his friends was standing outside a private school in Jhugian Nagra when he was targeted by a teenager boy. A police official said that a 13-year-old boy, identified as Zohaib, opened straight fire on Tayyab and fled instantly on his motorcycle. Tayyab was rushed to hospital on an ambulance. A couple of days ago, the attacker and the victim had quarreled over some dispute. The police registered an attempted murder case against the accused and launched investigation with no arrest made so far.–Staff Reporter

Journalist grieved

The mother of GEO TV reporter Adnan Malik passed away on Tuesday. She was 65-year old. Her funeral was held at Government Employees Housing Society, Township after Esha prayer. People from different walks of life including politicians, lawyers, senior journalists and religious scholars attended her funeral. She was buried in Samsani. –Staff Reporter

Nawa-i-Waqt seminar on Defence Day

The Nawa-i-Waqt is going to hold a seminar in connection with Defence Day on Sept 05, Wednesday (today). The seminar will start at 11am at Aiwan-e-Waqt. It will be attended by Lt Gen (r) Zulfiqar Ahmed, Maj Gen (r) Shafiq Awan, provincial housing minister Mehmudur Rashid, PML-N MPA Kh Imran Nazir and PPP leader Navid Ch.