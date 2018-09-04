Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared Capital Smart City’s extension at Chakri Road as illegal. Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA has informed on Tuesday that Capital Smart City’s extension at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi is not an approved housing society as it has not been cleared by the authority. He added that Capital Smart City has illegally advertised its extension. Legal action is being initiated against Capital Smart City’s extension under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and directed to stop illegal advertisement.

“RDA advises general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project which has been declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses,” he said. Moreover, the sponsors of the Capital Smart City are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme. Director (MP&TE) has also sent a complaint letter to Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad about illegal advertisements of the private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other websites and apps. He requested FIA to proceed against each and every owner / sponsor of an illegal / unapproved housing scheme to safeguard the general public to invest their hard earned money in such schemes. He said some owners and developers illegally spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA.

This can be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube. He said the housing societies involved in such exercises include Al-Meraj, Blue World City and Bin Alam City. RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said Director General RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favor.