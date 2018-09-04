Share:

Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) lacks proper system to maintain records of maintenance of various parks, grounds and green belts. Talking to APP, an official of Capital Development Authority’s Environment Wing Akhter Khan said, “Regular maintenance of parks is observed by the Authority but the green belts along the capital’s roads are not maintained on a regular basis.”

All sectors have different supervisors to oversee the maintenance whereas the concerned director off and on also visits the sites on ground, he maintained.

Mayor Islamabad was actively monitoring the situation and suspended Additional Director Environment Wing- Urban Area for his poor conduct to ensure proper cutting of grass and bushes growing during Monsoon season, he added.

Akhter Khan said: “This unwanted presence of grass at various greenbelts in the federal capital was not unusual rather the situation persists the same in every season.”

He informed that the record of the maintenance was not being developed on a day to day basis rather mostly the maintenance is done only on a complaint basis.

He also informed that machines have been working at Margalla Road, F-6 sector, Parliament Lodges, Rose and Jasmine Garden to cut the grass and bushes causing nuisance to the citizens.

In charge of Environment control office, Irfan Niazi said: “Due to the outgoing monsoon season, heavy rains at times in Islamabad have turned the maintenance an uphill task and also the scorching heat of summer was an obstacle for delay.”