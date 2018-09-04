Share:

Islamabad-The CDA has suspended Izhar Abbasi, Chairman CBA Labour Union (Amanullah Khan Group) and Junior Assistant Sports and Culture Directorate CDA/MCI over misconduct. The HRD Directorate of the Authority on Monday issued a “Suspension from Service” order stating that his services has been suspended under regulations of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992 with immediate effect and until further orders on account of his act of misconduct. The official has been suspended after he misbehaved with Director HRD, Saba Asim on some issue.



They said that the accused locked the woman officer inside a room and attempted to harass her. They further said that upon directions of the Chairman CDA, an application has been submitted in the Aabpara police station for registration of a criminal case against the accused. The application has been filed by Director Security, CDA, according to the sources.