Commanders discuss evolving geo-strategic environment

Islamabad – The Army top brass on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Martyrs of Pakistan on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day 2018. The homage was paid in the 213th Corps Commanders Conference held in Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair. The Army Chief directed that field formation should reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices.

Defence Day is observed on Sept 6 to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers who lost their lives in the 1965 war.

The Commanders also discussed evolving geo-strategic environment and progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

CIVILIAN MARTYRED IN INDIAN FIRING

A civilian Abdul Rauf embraced shahadat (martyrdom) due to unprovoked Indian firing on civil population in Kotkoterra Sector at the Line of Control (LoC) today.

The deceased was grazing animals when targeted by the Indian troops. India has been committing gross violation of 2001 ceasefire accord between the two countries in which many innocent civilian have been targeted and martyred. Pakistan has been condemning these violations through diplomatic channels with New Delhi but to no avail.

Analysts believed that India off and on resort to unprovoked firing to divert attention from atrocities it is committing in its occupied Kashmir against the armless Kashmiris who are waging peaceful struggle for their right to self determination.

UN body on Human Rights has also acknowledged and highlighted gross violations of human rights being committed by the Indian security forces.

Pakistan is being targeted because of its political, moral and diplomatic supports to the just and peaceful struggle of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir where India is trying convert Muslim majority into minority through repression.

In a related development, FC Balochistan conducted an IBO in dera Bugti. According to ISPR cache of arms and ammunition buried under ground recovered during the operation including ammunition of various types, explosives and IED accessories.

