Hashoo Group kicks of Star of Future Programme

LAHORE (PR): Hashoo Group, owners of Pakistan's landmark Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels, announced the launch of its "Star of the Future Programme". Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group joined a select group of employees for the launch of a pioneering training program designed by Azam Jamil, Vice President of Learning & Development at Hashoo Group's Hospitality Division.This 18-month training course is a first of its kind for the hospitality industry in the country. It brings together a group of employees from diverse functions in the hospitality division including Finance, Sales & Marketing, Human Resources, Food & Beverage, Front Office, Engineering, and Procurement, for an interactive program specially designed to build the next generations of senior leaders in the company.

The kick-off dinner included an induction ceremony to recognize the employees selected for the program. Murtaza Hashwani congratulated the group and said “It is always a good time to spend on human capital, especially now with our new government's commitment to building the travel and tourism industry in Pakistan. As we prepare to expand our portfolio of hotels by almost 50% in the next year our workforce must grow not only in size but also in skill, to keep up with the growth of our economy. We have invested a lot in this program, and I am confident it will provide our employees with the training they need to meet future demands.”

Zong affirms its position as 4G market leader

LAHORE (PR): By crossing prolific 8 million mark of 4G subscribers, Pakistan's No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G has asserted the position to lead market with highest number of 4G subscribers. Through its superior 4G, Zong is being preferred by more people day-by-day and is welcoming them to join their 4G family. "We are delighted and proud that Zong 4G has reached more than 8 million 4G customers milestone. Our 4G network is constantly growing to ensure that connectivity reaches the farthest corners of Pakistan", said the company spokesperson.

Oppo kicks off sale of F9

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, The Selfie Expert and leader, kicked off First Sale for the recently launched breakthrough offering - OPPO F9 on the first of current month nationwide. The new F9 comes with VOOC flash charging that gives you 2 hours talk with 5 minutes of charge. It also sports industry's first Gradient Color Design. The F9 has been designed to offer a unique experience and represent OPPO's technologically advanced and innovative expertise.

Honda Atlas Cars,

Al Baraka sign Islamic

financing solutions pact

LAHORE (PR): Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd has recently signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Honda Atlas Cars Ltd. Through this venture, Al Baraka aims to enhance customer experience and provide priority delivery of Honda vehicles to Al Baraka Carsaaz (Auto Finance) customers. This alliance will not only provide affordable Islamic financing solutions to customers but will also facilitate in ensuring timely delivery of their dream Honda cars, thus cementing the Bank's position as a dependable service provider.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Shuja Kidwai, CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd. and Amir Nazir, General Manager- Sales, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. Other senior members present during the signing ceremony were; Ms. Amna Tahir Manager Corporate Sales Honda Atlas Cars, Akif Imtiaz Head of Consumer Finance, Al Baraka Bank and Muhammad Hammad Waqar Regional Business Head, Al Baraka Bank.

Fast Cables launches tree plantation drive

LAHORE (PR): Fast Cables launched a tree plantation campaign at its offices, manufacturing units and nationwide dealership network as part of the National Tree Plantation Drive. This Corporate Social Responsibility initiative aims to increase awareness about the importance of tree plantations for our environment and promote the habit of planting and nurturing more trees by our citizens.

IBP honors Khushhali

Microfinance president

LAHORE (PR): Ghalib Nishtar, President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL), has been honored with the 'Certificate of IBP Fellowship' by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP). This certificate is in recognition of his services and contributions towards the development and progress of the banking profession.

By honoring individuals from the banking & finance sector, IBP looks to encourage others to extend their services for the promotion of the local banking sector.

The institute has a transparent and impartial evaluation process in place to select the best performers for the certification. Talking on the occasion Ghalib Nishtar, the pioneer microfinance banker & founding President of KMBL, Pakistan's largest microfinance bank, said, "The financial sector is instrumental in the national development of a country.



The role of the institutions contributing to this sector in various forms needs not only to be highlighted, but should also be duly acknowledged."