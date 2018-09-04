Share:

Islamabad-A local court Tuesday dismissed an application seeking registration of a blasphemy case against Prime Minister Imran Khan for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

An additional district and sessions judge Basit Aleem turned down the application moved by a former police official DIG (R) Salimullah Khan. The court rejected the plea by terming it non-maintainable.

During the court proceedings, video of oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan was also shown while a police official submitted police’s response in this matter.

The former police official adopted in his application that he submitted an application with police station Secretariat saying that Imran Khan while taking oath of office of Prime Minister did not articulate the word ‘Khatimun Nabi’ correctly rather he also mocked it by smiling.

He added that Imran Khan repeated the mistake despite the fact that President Mamnoon Hussain tried to help him in correct articulation of word by repeating the same. Similarly, he said that Imran Khan smiled after speaking the word ‘Qiamat’ wrongly.

The appellant contended that this act of the Prime Minister hurt the religious feelings of Muslims. He also argued that Imran Khan has no respect for these words in his heart. Therefore, he stated that submitted an application for registration of case against Imran Khan under section 295 (c).

However, Salim said that police did neither take any action not it registered the case against Imran Khan.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to issue directions to police station Secretariat for registration of case against the Prime Minister under blasphemy act.