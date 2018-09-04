Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan has launched inquiry against a police officer and three constables for their alleged involvement in blackmailing a citizen, receiving bribe and detaining him in a private torture cell, informed sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, a citizen Muhammad Fayyaz Hussain Kiyani, resident of Eid Gah, appeared before CPO in an open katchery and lodged a complaint stating he was arrested and implicated by SI Qamar Sultan and constable Liaquat in a bogus case of motorcycle theft in Police Station Banni one and a half year ago.

He mentioned later that it was proved during examination of motorcycle by lab experts of Rescue 15 that the bike was not of theft rather it belonged to him. He said the duo took Rs 40,000 as bribe from him and helped him get bail from court.

He told CPO SI Qaisar along with his team of constables Kami Shah, Musawar Shah and Liaquat intercepted him again near Eid Gah graveyard and kidnapped him.

He alleged the police team had kept him in illegal detention in a private torture cell for two days. He said police placed him under severe torture and demanded Rs 35,000 bribe for his release.

“I called my friend Kashi who arrived with the said amount and paid to SI Qaisar and others to obtain my release,” the complainant said.

He said it has become a routine that SI Qaisar and others contacted him and ask for bribe besides threatening him of dire consequences. The applicant sought protection from CPO and requested him to initiate departmental action against the accused police officer and cops.

Taking action, CPO Abbas Ahsan tasked SP Rawal Division to inquire the allegations and submit his report with CPO Office.