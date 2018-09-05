Share:

OKARA - A dacoit was stabbed to death with scissors during a dacoity bid here the other day while his accomplices fled from the scene leaving the dead behind.

According to police, three dacoits entered the grocery shop of Hadayatullah on Syedwala Road near Madina Chowk and started looting the cash. The shopkeeper was holding scissors in his hand with which he stabbed a dacoit to death. His accomplices carried him and tried to flee. But he died. So, they left his dead body and fled on a bike. The police took the dead body into custody and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a 24 years old man was allegedly tortured to death and thrown into Lower Bari Doab [LBD] Canal after being abducted on the way to 22/GD village here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased identified as Naveed, resident of 36-37/2RA village, was on the way to 22/GD village to receive his labour wages. He was a labourer and had received a phone call from 22/GD village the other day to collect the amount of his wages. He was kidnapped on the way, subjected to severe physical torture, and thrown into the LBD Canal. His family members first waited for his return, and then searched him everywhere but failed to find him. On the other hand, the Rescue 1122 divers were busy in a rescue operation in the canal during which they recovered a motorbike and a dead body tied with ropes. They shifted the body to Okara DHQ Hospital where the deceased Naveed was identified by his mother and father.

On Abdur Rashid's application, a case was registered against suspects Sadi Ahmed, Munawar, Ali Ahmed, and two others. Munawar doubted that Naveed had developed illicit relations with his sister Sumera; therefore, he along with accomplices killed him. The deceased was father of two children. The police started raids for the arrest of the accused.

WOMAN SEXUALLY ABUSED: A woman was raped while working in her crop fields here. According to police, the incident took place in Village Satta Piroka. The victim namely Sajida Bibi, wife of Kalay Khan was cutting fodder in field when an armed accused identified as Fateh Muhammad, son of Balakh appeared at the scene. He dragged the woman inside crop grown field where he raped her at gunpoint. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

DRUG-DEALER NABBED: A notorious drug-dealer caught with huge quantity of drug here. On a tip-off, the A-Division Police raided a house, owned by Bilal Ahmad, son of Mushtaq, in Madina Town. He, however, was found standing near Kalma Chowk underpass, upon the police arrested him with 1.3kg charas. The police have registered a case against the accused.