LAHORE - Former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Ehsan Mani has been elected unopposed as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years.

The members of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG), who attended the meeting and elected the new chairman, were Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzamil Hussain (Chairman Wapda), Dr Najeeb Samie (Director HBL), M Ayaz Butt (Director Sports KRL), Lt Gen (R) Javed Zia (Chairman SSGC), Murad Ismail (President RCA Quetta/Member BOG), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (President LRCA/Member BOG), Kabir Ahmed Khan (President RCA FATA/Member BOG) and Capt (R) Jahanzeb Khan (Secretary Ministry of IPCA).

Speaking at his maiden press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, newly PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that his mandate is to revamp the current cricket structure by bringing in changes to make it quality-oriented. "Right from grassroots level to school, club and region levels of cricket, we want to adopt a system, which is 'Pakistan cricket system', based on our own needs and requirements in the game to prepare back-up squads for our national teams," he said.

He said he will also form a task force to put a new life in domestic structure by taking all the stakeholders on board while their useful suggestions will also be implemented for strengthening our domestic cricket. "There are a lot of challenges we will be facing as our grounds and stadiums are not in good conditions and with PSL matches and foreign teams visiting Pakistan, we have to look into this aspect to better our cricket facilities bringing them at par with the international standards," he added.

Mani said he believed in good professional governance of the PCB as it will yield positive impact on the working of the board and Pakistan cricket. "My utmost effort will be to introduce a new system of good governance in the PCB for the overall development of game and to run the PCB on professional lines, making it an institution to sustain all sort of pressure and its performance and progress should not hamper in any circumstances," he said.

Regarding Pakistan-India bilateral series, he said the PCB would not beg India for playing bilateral cricket series as Pakistan has its own self-esteem and prestige, which will be upheld, no matter what are the circumstances. "In my opinion, the Indian board has a contradictory stance and policy on playing cricket with Pakistan; they are ready to fulfill their ICC commitments and even ready to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup, but surprisingly, when it comes to play a bilateral cricket, they have a different stance.

He said that he is confident that the ICC will take a decision on merit on the case, the PCB has filed for claiming damages on India for its refusal not to fulfill it bilateral series commitment with Pakistan.

Mani said there would be zero-tolerance for corruption at any level in the PCB and PSL. "All matters will be dealt in a transparent way and will be made public as we will not be hiding anything in PCB. The auditors have raised a few objections during the audit of the PSL, so we will be going through and responsible individuals, if any, will be taken to task.”

He said sincere efforts are needed to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. "We need to work on more confidence building measures to motivate the foreign governments to send their teams to Pakistan, which is only possible when we work on highlighting the positive measures we have taken for ensuring the safety and security of the foreign teams," he said.

"Besides, we have to create close liaison with international cricket players association to take it into confidence on importance matters related to bring improvement on security issues in Pakistan,” he added.

Mani said resumption of international cricket is not an overnight process and definitely, it will take some time and with foreign players playing in Pakistan in the PSL and then returning to their respective countries, a positive and good massage will be spread regarding Pakistan portraying its soft image of a country to stage international cricket events.