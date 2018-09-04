Share:

Islamabad-The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced its Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-I examination result where the overall passing percentage of the candidates appeared remained above 60percent. According to the result announced out of total appeared candidates in the regular and private category 63.70% passed the exams. Total candidates appeared in exam including regular and private students were 64356, out of which 40993 passed. In the category of regular students, 619661 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 40457 passed with the percentage of 65.29. In the private and ex-students category, 2395 candidates appeared and 536 with the overall percentage of 22.38 remained successful.

During the exams this year, 48 unfair means cases were reported and as per FBISE statement a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. The cases have been decided and the notifications on the decision taken have been also issued. The statement issued said that the candidates whose roll numbers and names, abbreviations of certain subjects have been mentioned have failed in the said papers are allowed to reappear in the same annual examination in 2019. Those students who have passed the HSSC-I annual examinations 2018 are allowed the facility of reappearing in one or two exams of HSSC-I along with HSSC-II annual examination 2019. The statement said that the board reserves the right of rectifying errors or omissions in the result at any time. Every care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. Nevertheless, if any error or omission is noticed, the board may be informed immediately for necessary action to rectify the same mistake. The board does not hold itself responsible for any omission or mistake of printing, etc while announcing the result. The result details also said that 873 candidates remained absent, while 23280 failed in different subjects.

The result is available on the website of FBISE and has been also conveyed through SMS to all the candidates who provided their cell numbers.