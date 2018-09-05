Share:

PARIS - French Davis Cup coach Yannick Noah raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he unexpectedly named Benoit Paire alongside Lucas Pouille and Richard Gasquet for their mouth-watering semi-final against Spain. The 6ft 5in Paire has never played for France, is 56th in the ATP standings and has a reputation for being flashy and taking risks but has great spin and a powerful doublehanded backhand. Noah said the selection was made with the opposition for the September 14-16 hardcourt semi-final in mind. "He's really up for it," Noah said. "Benoit's style is interesting when you consider the opponent," he explained. "I've been wanting to play him for a while. He gives us plenty of options as a number three when you are playing a typical Spanish team with (Rafael) Nadal and the others," he said.