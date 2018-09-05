Share:

SADIQABAD - "The entire nation pays hearty tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war who were true to the oath which they had taken as soldiers to protect their motherland." This was stated by office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Tajran [AT] during a media talk here on Tuesday.

"Our heroes defended the frontiers of Pakistan from a hostile enemy who was hell-bent on capturing big cities of the country," they said. "It was due to daredevil actions of the personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces that the enemy-despite having upper hand in military equipment and the number of personnel-bit the dust in the battlefield," they added. They pointed out that the blood spilled by the soldiers in the battlefield would not be forgotten, and adding that their sacrifices would be written in golden words. They said that the nations who forgot their benefactors could not ascend the steps of progress. "Our forces have always been victorious in protecting Pakistan from external and internal enemy," they stated. AT president Khalid Saleem Chaudhry, and other office-bearers including Haji Khadim Hussain, Chaudhry Adil Warraich, Haji Khalid Mehmood Saeedi, Habibur Rehman, and others spoke on the occasion.

Cop's murderer to be hanged

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KASUR - The murderer of a police constable, who was awarded death sentence by an anti-terrorism court, will be hanged on Wednesday [today].

According to police, an FIR No. 359/2004 was registered against suspect Ramazan on the complaint of Chunian police Sub Inspector Ashraf on July 1, 2004 in which he blamed him for murdering Constable Mukhtiar Ahmed. He said that a police party was on its way in a police vehicle when the accused opened fire on them. Constable Mukhtiar was killed while Sub Inspector Niamat Ali was injured in firing by the accused. The police arrested the accused on August 10, 2004 and produced him in a court. Anti-Terrorism Court No. 3 Lahore judge Zawar Ahmed sentenced the murder accused to death for shooting the police constable to death on October 12, 2006.

The convict filed an appeal No. 5-J/2007 against death sentence in Lahore High Court [LHC] but it was rejected on May 5, 2009. He then filed an appeal No. 28/2010 in Supreme Court of Pakistan, but it was also rejected on September 9, 2016. His appeal for clemency was rejected by President of Pakistan on May 29, 2017.

He was to be hanged on July 7, 2018 but a delay occurred after the deceased's heirs were reconciled. The next date for his execution was July 20, 2018 but it was also cancelled on the LHC's orders under a writ petition No. 53061/2017. The convict filed a review petition No. 84/2017 in Supreme Court of Pakistan, but it was rejected on July 19, 2018. Now, the convict Ramazan alias Jani, son of Nazir Ahmed, resident of Darbar Sheikh Ilam Din Chunian, will be hanged on September 5, 2018 [today] under 302-324/353/427/148/149/7ATA.