Islamabad-Some unidentified person has stolen the official pistol and important documents of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Jan Muhammad, according to the sources.



The sources in the police said that the incident took place on August 24 though the matter was reported on August 31. A confidential report was registered at the Police Lines Headquarters here following the incident, according to the sources.



The estimated worth of the pistol was over 4 lac rupees. The sources said that a wireless operator of the Islamabad police department has been suspended over the incident and served a show-cause notice.



Furthermore, SP (Headquarters) Islamabad police has been appointed as head of a three-member team to probe the matter. On the other hand, the IGP office has denied any such incident in the recent days.

A spokesman of the Police said that an official pistol which was handed over to a cop had gone missing during the duty hours several days back and an inquiry into the same has been ordered. He said there is no authenticity in the report involving the official pistol of the IGP.