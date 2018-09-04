Share:

Islamabad-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought information from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as the authority of processing such cases, which involve illegal conversion of amenity plots into the commercial ones at the CDA.

The NAB is conducting an inquiry against the officers and officials of the CDA for illegal conversion of a clinical plot into commercial plot in F-8 markaz of the city. The NAB had sent a set of queries to the CDA that asks “Who is the authority for conversion of the plots as per Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations-2005”, “Channel/route for processing the cases of conversion” and whether the CDA Board had delegated the powers to convert plots to some other entity. The information has been sought under section 19 of the NAO, 1999.

In its reply, the CDA has explained to the NAB that the plots already sold or leased out especially for any of the activities may be put with the prior approval of the Authority and subject to restrictions to a different activity on payment of conversion fee at the rates as may be fixed for different commercial activities by the CDA Board from time to time. It further said that authority for conversion, under the provisions of ILDR-2005 is CDA Board. The reply has been prepared by the Planning Wing of the CDA.

It is to mention here that illegal conversion of amenity and residential plots into commercial ones is continuing in CDA and other private housing societies despite the fact that the corruption watchdogs have taken cognizance of the same.

According to the CDA records, it recently converted a restaurant plot to shops in sector F-10/3. In 2007, the CDA Board had also approved change of status of a plot in Model Village Nur Pur Shahaan, from clinic to commercial. The NAB had recently filed a reference in Accountability Court Islamabad in a case against management of Pak PWD Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad for misuse of authority and illegally converting residential plots into commercial plots.

The NAB had also authorised inquiry against officers/ officials of CDA and others as the accused while misusing their authority illegally converted amenity plot situated in Rana Market in sector F-7/2 into commercial plot causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The management of National Police Foundation Islamabad, according to a report, had also converted several amenity plots into commercial ones and minted millions of rupees.