NEW DELHI:- Top-ranked Test team India will host the West Indies next month and in November for two Tests, five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The Test series will kick off on October 4 in the western city of Rajkot followed by the second and final match in Hyderabad from October 12 to 16. The five one-dayers will be played in Guwahati (October 21), Indore (October 24), Pune (October 27), Mumbai (October 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 1). Kolkata (November 4), Lucknow (November 6) and Chennai (November 11) will host the T20 games.