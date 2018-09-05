Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Tuesday warned to seal the industrial units in Landhi Industrial Area if they didn’t install the treatment plants or rehabilitate the existing plants within three months.

The judicial commission headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim heard the representatives of Landhi Association of Trade and Industry (LATI) about the installation of treatment plants or making the dormant plants functional.

The commission also served the notice to LATI to install appropriate the treatment plants. Commission also directed the industries in the area to comply with the requirements of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) within two months and cautioned that non-compliance in this regard will lead to consequences including sealing of units.

Representatives of LATI will hold a meeting with Asif Hyder Shah, SWC focal persons within three days to discuss the matters related to installation of treatment plants.

Commission will also the industries on design and specification of the proposed treatment plants and septic tanks when member of focal group Dr Ghulam Murtaza will advice them in this connection. Commission made it clear that there would be no let-up on the issue of installation of treatment plants and septic tanks or rehabilitating the existing ones as per the technical requirement as failure on this front would perpetuate human sufferings.

Earlier, representatives of more than fifty industrial units appeared in the proceedings of the commission and told it that there are more than four hundred small and large size industries in Landhi industrial area.

Justice Hani asked the representatives why are they not installing the treatment plants. “You are releasing the toxic from where you are earning,” he remarked and pointed out that the untreated waste water is adversely affecting the people of the area.