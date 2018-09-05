Share:

KARACHI - Police special team, probing a recovery of the liquor bottles from the Ziauddin Hospital where PPP leader was shifted from jail for treatment, have included two Central Jail Karachi’s assistant superintendents and at least five others in investigations on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the suspects were included in investigations after they were found in behaving suspiciously in the CCTV footage obtained from hospital. The footages showed Memon’s domestic servants taking a suspicious packet apparently containing alcohol bottles out of his hospital room after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the facility.

It is believed that the alcohol was replaced with honey and olive oil after CJP’s visit. Zone South police chief DIG Javed Alam Odho said that two assistant jail superintendents, three court police personnel, three Memon’s servants and hospital staff were among those who have included in investigations for their possible involvement in destroying evidences.

DIG Odho said that the action against the sub-jail staff is being taken under Section 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code, adding that the jail, court police and private employees are being included in investigations, however, the final decision would be taken after the statements of the suspicious persons and witnesses will be recorded and CCTV footage will be examined properly. “We will also seek assistance from the secretary health about to ascertain and verification of the chemical examination report of the suspicious bottles,” DIG said.