Los Angeles-Machine Gun Kelly has bravely taken on his rap rival Eminem after the latter dissed him in his song ‘Not Alike’, taken from his recently dropped surprise album ‘Kamikaze’. The pair has always had a beef between them, but it’s never been quite as entertaining as it is right now. The 28-year-old proves his lyrical inferiority with the title of his diss track ‘Rap Devil’; an unimaginative inversion of Eminem’s 2013 single ‘Rap God’. But while he may not be as fluent with literary devices as his more established counter-part, he still had some tough words for the 45-year-old. ‘Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year’, he raps. ‘’I think my dad’s gone crazy’, yeah, Hailie, you right/ Dad’s always mad cooped up in the studio, yelling at the mic.’

He also made reference to Eminem’s lyric dexterity with the not-altogether insulting: ‘Homie we get it, we know that you’re the greatest rapper alive dweeb, all you do is read the dictionary and stay inside.’