SHIKARPUR - A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to kill his two sons as they refuse to let him contract a second marriage.

According to police, Habibur Rahman from Ratodero tehsil tied the hands and legs of his young sons and threw them in Janat Shaakh canal.

Habib was arrested when he was fleeing after committing the crime, the police said and adding that the locals alerted them on children’s hue and cry.

The police quoted the children as saying Habib took them on motorcycle to Ghari Yasin village.

Reportedly, Habib killed his first wife for honour killing eight years ago. The police have registered a case and started investigation.