KASUR - Two sisters, with the connivance of their paramours and a brother, allegedly tortured to death another brother for not allowing them to go outside the house due to their bad habits here the other day. Zameer Haider told Pattoki police that his son Faisal doubted the character of his sisters, and had banned their exit from the house. The other day, Faisal along with his brother rode a motorbike and chased the vehicle both of his sisters had boarded after leaving the house. Near Habibabad, the two sisters, their paramours in the vehicle, and Faisal's brother riding pillion with him tortured him to death. The police registered a case and started investigation.

THEFT A thief intruded into the house of a wealthy landlord, and made off with Rs150,000 and other valuable items at Mauza Roday in the suburbs of Mandi Usmanwala here the other day. Zubair submitted an application to Mandi Usmanwala police, stating that he along with his family was away from house. "In our absence, an unidentified thief stole Rs150,000 cash and other valuable household goods from the house."

The police registered a case and were investigating.