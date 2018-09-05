Share:

BADIN - The families of the martyred Pak army soldiers were presented gifts in connection with the observance of Defence Day of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army, Badin DC and police department presented gifts to the parents of martyrs and highlighted their sacrifices for Pakistan, in the connection of 6th September on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Brigadier 206 Pak Army Badin Illyas Ayubi said those who sacrificed their lives for beloved homeland, their sacrifices could not be forgotten.

He said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has sent presents for the parents of martyrs and he has also conveyed message that they would not be left alone and they would be financially assisted and their children to be provided education and health facilities by Pak Army.

He further said that employment to be availed to the heirs of martyrs. While parents of martyrs said they feel proud that their young sons have sacrificed their lives for the cause of beloved homeland. They said they would not hesitate to sacrifice lives for the country.