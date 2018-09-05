Share:

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation’s 20th session was held at Town Hall Tuesday with Deputy Mayor Rao Sahabuddin in the chair.

Nazir Ahmed Khan Sawati was acting Mayor during the session.

Afif Ashraf Saddiqui and Mian Tariq and others members raised their voice against the blasphemous caricatures and passed a resolution condemning the exhibitions.

During the session, contracts were allotted for the establishment for public toilets at General Bus Stand Badami Bagh and Jinnah Bus Terminal Thokhar Niaz Baig. One percent fine was imposed on the development projects which are not yet completed.

On the occasion ADB schemes for 2018-19 were also approved. A resolution asking restoration of heritage building located on The Mall was also approved. It was also decided that boundary wall of nine graveyards as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Members of assembly paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed resolve to stand by the army. The session was adjoined for indefinite period.