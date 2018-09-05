Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked the Livestock Department Sindh to spray animals coming from Balochistan at border check posts with tick repellant as a preventive measure to avoid Congo virus infected animals from entering into Sindh.

This she said while presiding over a joint meeting of health, livestock, local government departments and other stakeholders here in her office on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Director General Health Dr Mubeen and representatives of livestock, KMC and other departments also attended the meeting.

Dr Azra said that only drastic measures could save the people from this lethal disease, adding that she has ordered to compile data regarding Congo virus affected patients admitted in all major hospitals on daily basis and to submit it to Surveillance Cell so that a vigilant eye might be kept to counter the situation. She also directed to compile data on daily basis regarding 12 infectious diseases and to spread awareness on these diseases was the need of the hour.

The minister suggested the Livestock Department Sindh to spray in slaughterhouses in the metropolis on regular basis and all the butchers in the city must follow safety measures in order to curb Congo virus .

She added that “Unless we all stakeholders work on the same page, we will not be able to achieve our target to get a healthy society.” She also directed Dengue Control Programme manager to start anti larvicidal campaign to kill Dengue larvae as well as smogging activity to reduce mosquito population and in this regard, a comprehensive programme should be chalked out. Awareness campaign for the public is also to be launched.