Share:

QUETTA:- National Accountability Bureau Balochistan arrested a Proclaimed Offender in bogus appointments case of Education Department here on Tuesday. Accused Muhammad Ahtisham was absconding since the accountability court declared him PO in year 2017. NAB has filed reference in 2017 against the officers of Education Department and Balochistan’s AG Office who inflicted millions of rupee loss to national exchequer by making bogus appointments. NAB investigation into the scam revealed that former Director Education Dept Abdul Karim Kiazai, Additional Director Education Dept Nizamud Din Mengal with complicity of officers of Balochistan’s AG Office made bogus appointments of teachers.–APP