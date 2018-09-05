Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of Sialkot-based exporters, senior officials of Pak Army, students and teachers paid homage to the martyrs and Ghazis of the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

A ceremony was held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the purpose. SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik presided over the event, while Station Commander of Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayas Masud Khan was the chief guest. The SCCI organised the prestigious ceremony in connection with the Defence Day.

It was followed by special prayers for the martyrs. The students of the local schools and colleges and their teachers delivered speeches and presented Milli Naghmas. They highlighted the various aspects of the sacrifices rendered by hundreds of thousands of people for getting Pakistan and the bravery of the people and armed forces of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The students also presented tableaus to mark the Defence Day. The participants saluted the Shuhada and Ghazis of September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Addressing the participants, Station Commander of Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayaz Masud Khan said, "The Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who proved the world that the defence of Pakistan is unassailable. September 6 stands as the symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation."

He said that in the war, the nefarious designs of the enemy, bedeviled by its arrogance of numerical superiority, was thwarted. It is the day to pay homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrifices, he added. The day also proclaims that the proud sons of the valiant nation are well capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the Motherland, he said.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik said that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power. "The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had rendered for the Defence of Pakistan," he said.

During the celebration, Ghazi Azhar also shared his memories and services rendered by him while serving the Motherland as captain during the war against terrorism especially in Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad. He said that the third generation of his family was serving Pakistan.

The participants and speakers including Maj (r) Mansur Ahmed , Prof Ejaz Butt, Kashif Mehmood, Asima Laeeq, Sheikh Zahid Hameed, Tajamal Husssain (SCCI's PRO) and others paid rich tributes to all the martyrs and Ghazis. He said that people of Sialkot had written golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland during September 6 War.

Pakistan retaliated to Indian war aggression a in-befitting manner as the loyal people of Pakistan battled against India and defended the Motherland by sacrificing their lives shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan. India had been a five times bigger in sizes and forces than Pakistan but the brave people of Pakistan taught unforgettable lesson to it. They fitted bombs with their bodies and laid under the Indian tanks with great courage, bravery, unity, loyalty and they destroyed hundreds of the Indian tanks near Chawinda-Sialkot. They blew themselves with bombs to save the Motherland, making Chawinda a bigger graveyard of the Indian tanks and armors.

The mega event was concluded with a resolve that the whole Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and is ready to sacrifice even the last drop of their blood to defend the country.