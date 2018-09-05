Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday gave another chance to the provincial election commission and others to submit their replies on identical petitions sought disqualification of Faryal Talpur and other Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar expressed annoyance on the ECP for not submitting their comments on the identical petitions filed against the PPP leaders including Faryal Talpur, Manzoor Wasan, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sohail Anwar Siyal and others for allegedly holding work permit (Iqama) of a foreign country.

The petition contended that Iqama holders are not able to hold public office, the court was also pleaded to restrain the respondents for taking part in the presidential elections,

The election commission’s counsel appeared in the court and pleaded to give another chance to submit their reply, he stated that the provincial election commission staff is occupied in the presidential elections, thus, he sought two-week time to submit the reply.

The bench refused his plea and directed the election commission to submit their comments within seven days. The court also directed that the chief election commission will be summoned in person if the reply was not filed in the next date.

Earlier, the petitioners pleaded the court to restrain Faryal Talpur and others from taking oath until ECP’s response was received.

The petition maintained that Talpur had set up an offshore company in Dubai in 2002 under the name of Sahibzadi Ayesha. “Talpur transferred large sums of money to the company, the details of which were not submitted to the ECP,” the petition stated, adding that the PPP leader has also not declared her iqama.

Talpur does not qualify as ‘saadiq and amin’ as per the affidavit submitted to the ECP, the petition reads, adding that Talpur should be disqualified from becoming an assembly member.