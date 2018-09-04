Share:

Islamabad-Faculty members and staff of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) would get training from British Council to enhance their capability and teaching skills in line with international standards. An official source told APP on Tuesday that recently a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and British Council and they agreed upon a faculty development programme for OPF educational institutions. Both the organizations have jointly devised a two years faculty development programme through which British Council will offer training to faculty members and other staff of OPF educational institutions.

To a question, he said that OPF was providing state of the art facilities to Pakistani expatriates and their dependents in all walks of life. He further added that in pursuance of its commitment to provide quality education to the children of Overseas Pakistanis, OPF was currently operating 24 educational institutions in Pakistan that enrolled more than 18,000 students across the country.

These institutions, he said, enjoy a certain degree of status in Pakistan and children of Overseas Pakistanis avail a discount of 50 percent in their tuition fee. OPF’s education system is embedded with such a curriculum and mentoring that not only does it focus on educating children but also on their character building, he stressed.

He appreciated the efforts of OPF for successfully running a countrywide network of educational institutions and expressed his optimism that the joint collaboration will be fruitful.