LAHORE - Pakistan football team has launched its campaign in the SAFF Championship by registering 2-1 victory against Nepal. Hassan Bashir provided 1-0 lead to the green shirts in 39th minute on a penalty kick. Soon, Nepal made it 1-1. In the dying moments of the match, M Ali scored the second goal to provide Pakistan a decisive 2-1 lead, which remained intact till the end of the match and the green shirts emerged as winners. PFF President Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat has congratulated the players and team officials. “Under the dedicated coaching of Jose Antonio Nogueira and trainer Portella, the team has been improving significantly,” he said. Head coach Nogueira and captain Saddam Hussein expressed their commitment to continue the display of good play on the field.