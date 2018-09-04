Share:

Islamabad-The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration on Tuesday removed four officials from their positions found involved in the alleged financial embezzlement in installation of shredding unit project at hospital, The Nation learned.

The previous government in 2016 had approved establishment of shredding, sterilization and disposal of medical waste unit at hospital but the project was not materialized.

Source informed The Nation the alleged financial embezzlement was reported in the delay of the project and Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) had initiated an inquiry on the project.

The official said that six people were nominated in scam and four have been removed from the committee formed for the establishing process of the unit.

PIMS notification issued regarding inquiry report in respect of the project titled “establishment of the unit of shredding, sterilization and disposal of medical waste at PIMS” announced removal of the four officials.

“In the light of CADD letter No. F.6-1/2012-DDG(HP)PT dated 29th August, 2018 on the above cited subject, the following officers have been removed from all the technical committees and purchase/tendering process of PIMS till the finalization of subject disciplinary proceedings.

Radiologist Dr. Zubair Azeem Butt, Electro medical engineer Manzoor Saqlain, Assistant Engineer (civil) Rafaqat Ali Butt, Admin Officer CH Yahya Shah,” said the notification.

Sources informed The Nation that Rs15million financial embezzlement was reported in the establishment of the project and total six officials were involved, however two of them involved have been spared in the inquiry held.

The official said that one of the officials allegedly involved in the payment has been spared in the inquiry. Sources said that the project was not completed; however, the accused in the purchasing committee and tendering process had given the payment of the equipment.

Sources said that after removal from the positions of technical committee formed for establishing the unit, the PIMS administration will issue the charge sheet to the officials accused in the scam.

Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood talking to The Nation said that administration is preparing charge sheet for the officials nominated in the inquiry report and it will be soon sent to them.

He said the inquiry process after giving the charge sheet to the officials will be held in transparent manner.

He said that the insulator project cost in total is Rs290million and the project will continue.

He also said that the administration will expedite the process and the insulator will be functional in next 60 days.

An official also informed The Nation that the hospital administration had also installed the equipment of the insulator, however the machinery didn’t work because of the technical problem.

PIMS is the largest hospital in the region which lacks its own shredding unit to manage the medical waste of the hospital, and the entire waste is outsourced to a private company for sterilization and disposal.

The hospital administration in 2016 was intimated by the planning division to materialize the project and make preparation after the division had approved the Rs199million demand from the CADD for the project.

Official said that now the cost of the project has increased to Rs290million due to the delay in the implementation.

According to the project submitted CADD has submitted the proposal of installing two state of the art double chamber incinerator which would be also used by other hospitals and clinics of the city.

Former Minister for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on the floor of the house in previous assembly had also admitted the non-availability and need of medical waste unit for PIMS.

An official said that PIMS daily is producing more than 200Kgs waste and the establishment of its own shredding unit is a necessity of the hospital as it has to pay extra cost to private company for the disposal of the waste.

PIMS is the largest hospital in the region receiving around 10000 patients in OPD daily.