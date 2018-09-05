Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on being elected as the President of Pakistan. “Congratulations to Dr Alvi on being elected as president,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle. Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet also shared an old picture showing a young Dr Alvi sitting next to him. “When our world was younger!”, reads the tweet along with the picture.–APP